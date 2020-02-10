Periscope Capital Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSPKU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000.

SSPKU stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

