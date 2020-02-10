Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.69% of HL Acquisition worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HL Acquisition by 6,270.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in HL Acquisition by 73.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 242,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HL Acquisition during the third quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HL Acquisition alerts:

HCCH remained flat at $$10.42 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. HL Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH).

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.