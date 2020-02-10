Peter Jones Buys 1,000 Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) insider Peter Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,070 ($14.08) per share, with a total value of £10,700 ($14,075.24).

Shares of HOT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,075 ($14.14). 8,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 million and a PE ratio of 346.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 971.17. Henderson Opportunities Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

