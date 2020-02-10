PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, approximately 6,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 56,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

