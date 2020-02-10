PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

PHK opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

