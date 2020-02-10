Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.11 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.