Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after buying an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 62.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 169,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at about $10,599,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXO. Scotiabank began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

