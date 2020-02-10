Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NOMD opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

