Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,285 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 129,202 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

