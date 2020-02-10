Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 60 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 395,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cheuvreux downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $304.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day moving average is $260.84. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $175.57 and a 1 year high of $309.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.