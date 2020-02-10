Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 550 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.