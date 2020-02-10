Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners to in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

PINS stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 22,063,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,264,176. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 376.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 73.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

