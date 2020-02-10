Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

