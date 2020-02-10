Piper Sandler Raises Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $246.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.79. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,223,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 31,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

