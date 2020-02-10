Piper Sandler Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.13.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 266,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489,942 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

