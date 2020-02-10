Piper Sandler Trims Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Target Price to

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

COHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $151.10 on Thursday. Coherent has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

