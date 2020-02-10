PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price objective raised by Buckingham Research from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 174,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.