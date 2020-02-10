Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,976. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

