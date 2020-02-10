PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $124,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.13. 565,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

