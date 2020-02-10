Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will report sales of $192.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.00 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $181.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $899.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $914.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $947.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PCH. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,986,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 124,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

PCH traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 486,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,366. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

