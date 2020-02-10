Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 574352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$24.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.