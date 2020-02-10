Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.04 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.87 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.80.
NYSE:PBH traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $45.96. 599,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
