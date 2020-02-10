Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.04 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $45.96. 599,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

