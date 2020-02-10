Pretium Resources (PVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PVG traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.25. 180,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,177. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.03 and a 1-year high of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.42.

A number of research firms have commented on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

