Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 230,426 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $590,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 768.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.98. 267,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $101.30 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

