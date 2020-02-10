Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,286,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.91% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $386,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 675,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 309,882 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 465,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.