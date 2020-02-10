Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 401 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.89% of Markel worth $772,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,297.00. 1,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,310.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,170.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,149.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total value of $283,072.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,662.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

