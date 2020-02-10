Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $358.15 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $358,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

NYSE APD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,538. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $251.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

