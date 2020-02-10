Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $420.77 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.42% of Arch Capital Group worth $420,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 535,702 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $285,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.44. 35,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

