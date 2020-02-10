Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,034 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Verisign worth $457,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verisign in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 268.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.29. 28,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,133. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.10 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.34.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

