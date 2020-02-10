Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 78,074 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.32% of ANSYS worth $503,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.51. 7,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.29 and a 12 month high of $293.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

