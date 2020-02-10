Private Ocean LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.62. 3,626,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

