Private Ocean LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 96,562.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGIB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.