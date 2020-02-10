Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $96.64. 4,452,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,727. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

