Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.20. 434,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $61.73.

