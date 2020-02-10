Private Ocean LLC Sells 362 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $57.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.