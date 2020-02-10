Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $165.81. 11,281,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,195,959. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

