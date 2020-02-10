Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $126.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

