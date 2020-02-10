Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $96.70 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

