Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $108,799.00 and approximately $11,262.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail and Coinnest. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047738 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00078449 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,814.61 or 0.99917206 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

