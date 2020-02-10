ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 5.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after buying an additional 129,881 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after buying an additional 111,427 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 464,194 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

