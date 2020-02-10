Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.74. 739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,374. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

