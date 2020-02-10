Proxeus (XES) Trading 73.5% Higher This Week

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 49% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Proxeus has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded up 73.5% against the dollar. One Proxeus token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.