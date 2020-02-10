Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Boosted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,278. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

