PTON Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One PTON token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. PTON has a market capitalization of $811,889.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PTON has traded up 50.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.03450346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00239838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00139328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

