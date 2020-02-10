Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. 632,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

