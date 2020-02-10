Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.62. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $3,576,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

