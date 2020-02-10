Pure (PUREX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.01289759 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021169 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000948 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

