PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.65.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. 883,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,592. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

