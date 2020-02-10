Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,789. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $121,168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,600,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after buying an additional 505,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after buying an additional 471,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

