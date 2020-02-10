Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 483 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 314,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,311 shares of company stock worth $1,918,322. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

